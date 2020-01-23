Kings of Anglia Podcast: Transfer talk, Norwood's lock-out and a preview of Ipswich v Lincoln

Alan Judge will be hoping to start when Ipswich Town host Lincoln City this weekend Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

We discuss Ross's big weekend in Amsterdam, James Norwood's social media fun, the latest transfer rumours and Town's game with Lincoln City this weekend.

Plus there are classic editions of Mark's Big Question and The Strike.

