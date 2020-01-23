E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia Podcast: Transfer talk, Norwood's lock-out and a preview of Ipswich v Lincoln

PUBLISHED: 11:59 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 23 January 2020

Alan Judge will be hoping to start when Ipswich Town host Lincoln City this weekend

Alan Judge will be hoping to start when Ipswich Town host Lincoln City this weekend

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

We discuss Ross's big weekend in Amsterdam, James Norwood's social media fun, the latest transfer rumours and Town's game with Lincoln City this weekend.

Plus there are classic editions of Mark's Big Question and The Strike.

Kane Vincent-Young is the cover star of the current edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE

