Kings of Anglia - Peterborough mauling, goalkeeping conundrum and transfer window fallout
PUBLISHED: 13:57 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 03 February 2020
Archant
Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.
On this edition we discuss the Blues' heavy home loss to Peterborough United, take a look at the goalkeeping situation following Will Norris's high profile error and look back at what did - and didn't - happen at Ipswich Town on deadline day.
Despite Mark's absence there's still a Big Question, brought to you live from the Suffolk coast, while The Strike is back for another round of quiz fun.
If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...
APPLE PODCASTS
DEEZER
GOOGLE PODCASTS
Kane Vincent-Young is the cover star of the current edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE