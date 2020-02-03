Kings of Anglia - Peterborough mauling, goalkeeping conundrum and transfer window fallout

Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes shows his disappointment following the Blues' home loss to Peterborough. Picturre: STEVE WALLER Archant

Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

On this edition we discuss the Blues' heavy home loss to Peterborough United, take a look at the goalkeeping situation following Will Norris's high profile error and look back at what did - and didn't - happen at Ipswich Town on deadline day.

Despite Mark's absence there's still a Big Question, brought to you live from the Suffolk coast, while The Strike is back for another round of quiz fun.

