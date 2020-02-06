E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia Podcast: Sunderland preview, selection decisions and Town's promotion chances after a rocky week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 February 2020

Paul Lambert must decide whether to start Tomas Holy or Will Norris in goal this weekend.

Paul Lambert must decide whether to start Tomas Holy or Will Norris in goal this weekend.

Archant

The band are back together! Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Producer Ross Halls are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

On this episode we discuss Town's upcoming trip to Sunderland, Paul Lambert's selection decisions and the Blues' chances of promotion following a difficult week.

Also, we take the 'Toff Test' and answer plenty of questions from a healthy dip into the mailbag.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Vincent-Young is the cover star of the upcoming edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE

