Kings of Anglia Podcast: Sunderland preview, selection decisions and Town's promotion chances after a rocky week
PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 February 2020
Archant
The band are back together! Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Producer Ross Halls are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.
On this episode we discuss Town's upcoming trip to Sunderland, Paul Lambert's selection decisions and the Blues' chances of promotion following a difficult week.
Also, we take the 'Toff Test' and answer plenty of questions from a healthy dip into the mailbag.
If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...
Vincent-Young is the cover star of the upcoming edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE