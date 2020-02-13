E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Wimbledon concerns, Norwood's confidence, Lambert's status and a Burton preview

PUBLISHED: 12:08 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 13 February 2020

James Norwood had a frustrating evening at AFC Wimbledon. Picture: ARCHANT

James Norwood had a frustrating evening at AFC Wimbledon. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Mark Heath and Andy Warren are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

On this episode we discuss the draw at AFC Wimbledon, discuss Lambert's comments on James Norwood and the upcoming clash with Burton Albion.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Kane Vincent-Young is the cover star of the current edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Greater Anglia main line disruption to last up to 6pm

Engineers at the scene of the damage to the overhead cables this morning Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Two 14-year-old boys arrested after man robbed in Ipswich car park

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested by Suffolk police following a robbery at the University of Suffolk car park in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Warning of delays ahead of works near high school

Cadent will be carrying out gas works on Kirkley Run in Lowestoft, close to the high school grounds, during half term. Picture: Google Images

Cycling: Suffolk’s Branch, Lebentz and Newstead among overall winners in Eastern Cyclo-Cross League

Ipswich rider Jo Newstead (XRT/Elmy Cycles) – Women’s V50 Eastern Cyclo-Cross League champion, seen in action at Welwyn. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Adnams launches low alcohol cider

Adnams' new Wild Wave 0.5% Picture: Adnams
Drive 24