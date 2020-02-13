Kings of Anglia Podcast: Wimbledon concerns, Norwood's confidence, Lambert's status and a Burton preview
PUBLISHED: 12:08 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 13 February 2020
Archant
Mark Heath and Andy Warren are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.
On this episode we discuss the draw at AFC Wimbledon, discuss Lambert's comments on James Norwood and the upcoming clash with Burton Albion.
