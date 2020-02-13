Kings of Anglia Podcast: Wimbledon concerns, Norwood's confidence, Lambert's status and a Burton preview

Mark Heath and Andy Warren are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

On this episode we discuss the draw at AFC Wimbledon, discuss Lambert's comments on James Norwood and the upcoming clash with Burton Albion.

