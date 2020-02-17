Kings of Anglia Podcast: A thumping win, Judge and Jackson's starring roles and renewed optimism

Ipswich Town beat Burton Albion 4-1 at the weekend Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Producer Ross Halls are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week we discuss Town's 4-1 victory over Burton Albion and the roles played by Kayden Jackson and Alan Judge.

There's the usual Mark's Big Question and The Strike, too.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Luke Woolfenden is the cover start of the latest edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, with the Ipswich defender discussing why he's so laid back, his loan to Swindon, his Ipswich upbringing and much, much more. There are also interviews with former Ipswich Town young goalkeeper Nick Pope, ex-Blue Gavin Johnson, plus Steve Mellen, Diary of a Tractor Girl, Portman Pete and Dear Judy. It's available to order now with free delivery.