Kings of Anglia Podcast: Oxford preview, a departure and predicting League One's top six

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we preview Ipswich Town's clash with Oxford United this weekend and discuss the departure of Under 23 coach Chris Hogg to Newcastle. We also predict how League One's top six will look at the end of the season.

Then Mark unveils his new weekly game 'Stu vs Andy' and take a big ol' dip into the mailbag sack.

