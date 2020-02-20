E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia Podcast: Oxford preview, a departure and predicting League One's top six

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 February 2020

Ipswich Town take on Oxford United this weekend

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we preview Ipswich Town's clash with Oxford United this weekend and discuss the departure of Under 23 coach Chris Hogg to Newcastle. We also predict how League One's top six will look at the end of the season.

Then Mark unveils his new weekly game 'Stu vs Andy' and take a big ol' dip into the mailbag sack.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS



DEEZER



GOOGLE PODCASTS



Luke Woolfenden is the cover start of the latest edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, with the Ipswich defender discussing why he's so laid back, his loan to Swindon, his Ipswich upbringing and much, much more. There are also interviews with former Ipswich Town young goalkeeper Nick Pope, ex-Blue Gavin Johnson, plus Steve Mellen, Diary of a Tractor Girl, Portman Pete and Dear Judy. It's available to order now with free delivery.

