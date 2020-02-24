E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Oxford review, a striker shortage and courtroom drama... are the Blues' play-off hopes dead?

PUBLISHED: 11:39 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 24 February 2020

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Oxford United at the weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Oxford United at the weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

On this episode we discuss Town's 1-0 home loss to Oxford and the impending striker shortage following Kayden Jackson's late red card.

Then, we head back to the courtroom for another dramatic showdown as we debate whether the Blues hopes of making the play-offs are dead.

To lighten the mood there's also another edition of Mark's Big Question and The Strike.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Luke Woolfenden is the cover start of the latest edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, with the Ipswich defender discussing why he's so laid back, his loan to Swindon, his Ipswich upbringing and much, much more. There are also interviews with former Ipswich Town young goalkeeper Nick Pope, ex-Blue Gavin Johnson, plus Steve Mellen, Diary of a Tractor Girl, Portman Pete and Dear Judy. It's available to order now with free delivery.

Most Read

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

North Stander: The one criticial weakness which could end up costing Town this season

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

North Stander: The one criticial weakness which could end up costing Town this season

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cambridge line cleared after broken down train rescued

The train was stuck at Bury St Edmunds due to an engine problem. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Runners brave strong winds to conquer Tarpley 20 with Rock crowned Suffolk champion

Runners mingle before the start of the Tarpley 20, at Beyton, including eventual runer-up and Suffolk champion Danny Rock (far right, red vest). Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Review: Chainers create entertaining and thoughtful play about Suffolk witch trials

The reign of terror conducted by Matthew Hopkins, the Witchfinder General, is explored in The World Turned Upside Down, a new play staged by The Chainers, youth theatre. Photo: Bill Jackson
Drive 24