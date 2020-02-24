Kings of Anglia Podcast: Oxford review, a striker shortage and courtroom drama... are the Blues' play-off hopes dead?

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Oxford United at the weekend. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

On this episode we discuss Town's 1-0 home loss to Oxford and the impending striker shortage following Kayden Jackson's late red card.

Then, we head back to the courtroom for another dramatic showdown as we debate whether the Blues hopes of making the play-offs are dead.

To lighten the mood there's also another edition of Mark's Big Question and The Strike.

