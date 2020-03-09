Kings of Anglia Podcast: Coventry, the sadness of Ipswich Town and what happens next at Portman Road

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert claps the fans after his side's 1-0 loss to Coventry. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

In this episode we look back on Town's defeat at home to Coventry and discuss where that leaves Paul Lambert and his side.

Then we look at what happens next at Portman Road as the reality of another season in League One dawns.

There's also Mark's Big Question and Theeeeeee Striiiiiike.

