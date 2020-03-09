E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia Podcast: Coventry, the sadness of Ipswich Town and what happens next at Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 12:20 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 09 March 2020

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert claps the fans after his side's 1-0 loss to Coventry. Picture: ARCHANT

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

In this episode we look back on Town's defeat at home to Coventry and discuss where that leaves Paul Lambert and his side.

Then we look at what happens next at Portman Road as the reality of another season in League One dawns.

There's also Mark's Big Question and Theeeeeee Striiiiiike.

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Delays for drivers on A14 following collision

Police were called to the scene shortly before 7.30am Picture: JAMES BASS

North Stander: If football was a ‘normal’ business... Lambert should have no future at Ipswich Town

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured on the touchline. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Marcus Evans... Where are you?!? Let’s be ‘avin you. Running Ipswich Town is not a part-time job

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (right) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch the 1-0 home loss to Fleetwood. Evans wasn't at yesterday's game against Coventry. Photo: Steve Waller

Coronavirus: No cases in Suffolk as East of England numbers rise

Seven more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the east of England by Public Health England Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

