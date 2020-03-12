Kings of Anglia Podcast: Judge blow, Dobra's time , Bristol Rovers and how coronavirus will impact Ipswich Town's season

Alan Judge's injury may open the door for Armando Dobra to start for Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Ross Halls are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

On this episode we preview the upcoming game with Bristol Rovers, discuss Alan Judge's season-ending injury and whether it's now time for Armando Dobra to start games.

We also look at the impact coronavirus is likely to have on Ipswich's season before taking a hefty slab of questions from the mailbag.

