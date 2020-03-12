E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia Podcast: Judge blow, Dobra's time , Bristol Rovers and how coronavirus will impact Ipswich Town's season

PUBLISHED: 12:34 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 12 March 2020

Alan Judge's injury may open the door for Armando Dobra to start for Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Alan Judge's injury may open the door for Armando Dobra to start for Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Ross Halls are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

On this episode we preview the upcoming game with Bristol Rovers, discuss Alan Judge's season-ending injury and whether it's now time for Armando Dobra to start games.

We also look at the impact coronavirus is likely to have on Ipswich's season before taking a hefty slab of questions from the mailbag.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Luke Woolfenden is the cover start of the latest edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, with the Ipswich defender discussing why he's so laid back, his loan to Swindon, his Ipswich upbringing and much, much more. There are also interviews with former Ipswich Town young goalkeeper Nick Pope, ex-Blue Gavin Johnson, plus Steve Mellen, Diary of a Tractor Girl, Portman Pete and Dear Judy. It's available to order now with free delivery.

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

