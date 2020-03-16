E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Coronavirus's impact on Ipswich Town, how to finish the season and mailbag questions

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 16 March 2020

Ipswich Town have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Ipswich Town have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast.

On this week's episode we look at what we now in terms of the impact of coronavirus has had at Ipswich Town and discuss how the season could be resolved from here.

You may also want to watch:

Plus, there's Mark Big Question, plenty of mailbag and another edition of The Strike.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Luke Woolfenden is the cover star of the latest edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, with the Ipswich defender discussing why he's so laid back, his loan to Swindon, his Ipswich upbringing and much, much more. There are also interviews with former Ipswich Town young goalkeeper Nick Pope, ex-Blue Gavin Johnson, plus Steve Mellen, Diary of a Tractor Girl, Portman Pete and Dear Judy. It's available to order now with free delivery.

Most Read

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

How will Suffolk help its over-70s ordered to stay at home by government?

Matt Hancock told Andrew Marr that people more than 70 years old could be told to stay at home for months. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

15 great garden centre cafes in Suffolk

The new restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Pagepix

Roy Keane’s nice side, winding up Fabregas and that infamous goal celebration – David Norris looks back on his time at Ipswich Town

David Norris was a long-term transfer target of Jim Magilton. Photo: Archant

Most Read

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

How will Suffolk help its over-70s ordered to stay at home by government?

Matt Hancock told Andrew Marr that people more than 70 years old could be told to stay at home for months. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

15 great garden centre cafes in Suffolk

The new restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Pagepix

Roy Keane’s nice side, winding up Fabregas and that infamous goal celebration – David Norris looks back on his time at Ipswich Town

David Norris was a long-term transfer target of Jim Magilton. Photo: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We need to take it seriously’ - public health chief’s coronavirus warning

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, who said the county is in for the

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

20-year-old charged in connection with indecent exposure incidents

Man, 20, charged with indicent exposure incidents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk star Roy Hudd dies after short illness

Roy Hudd who has died at 83 with his first billing at the Finsbury Park Empire
Drive 24