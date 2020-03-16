Kings of Anglia Podcast: Coronavirus's impact on Ipswich Town, how to finish the season and mailbag questions

Ipswich Town have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast.

On this week's episode we look at what we now in terms of the impact of coronavirus has had at Ipswich Town and discuss how the season could be resolved from here.

Plus, there's Mark Big Question, plenty of mailbag and another edition of The Strike.

