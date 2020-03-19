Kings of Anglia Podcast: Football’s suspended to April 30, isolation podcasting and working from home

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

We’re recording remotely to discuss another suspension to the football calendar due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Plus there’s our guide to working from home.

