Kings of Anglia Podcast: Ipswich Town legends, icons and cult heroes

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 March 2020

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back, podcasting from their isolation inspiration stations.

On this episode we debate what separates legends, icons and cult heroes in football and look at where some Ipswich Town faces fit in those categories.

Plus there’s a Mark’s Big Question, The Strike and a guide to working from home.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Luke Woolfenden is the cover star of the latest edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, with the Ipswich defender discussing why he’s so laid back, his loan to Swindon, his Ipswich upbringing and much, much more. There are also interviews with former Ipswich Town young goalkeeper Nick Pope, ex-Blue Gavin Johnson, plus Steve Mellen, Diary of a Tractor Girl, Portman Pete and Dear Judy. It’s available to order now with free delivery.

