Kings of Anglia podcast: Sheffield Wednesday, new signings under the microscope, a film pitch and bumper mailbag

PUBLISHED: 15:30 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 04 February 2019

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield Wednesday this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield Wednesday this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

In association with sponsors John Banks, this week we discuss Ipswich Town’s latest defeat, put the new batch of Ipswich Town signings under the microscope and begin to discuss the weekend visit to Norwich.

And, as usual, there is a healthy dose of mailbag questions.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson, as well as memories of Sir Alf Ramsey.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of 'shocking' death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia's new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

