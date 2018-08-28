Kings of Anglia podcast: Sheffield Wednesday, new signings under the microscope, a film pitch and bumper mailbag
PUBLISHED: 15:30 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 04 February 2019
Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.
In association with sponsors John Banks, this week we discuss Ipswich Town’s latest defeat, put the new batch of Ipswich Town signings under the microscope and begin to discuss the weekend visit to Norwich.
And, as usual, there is a healthy dose of mailbag questions.
