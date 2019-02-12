Kings of Anglia - Lambert’s touchline ban, Judge’s future, ‘must win’ games and a big dose of the mailbag

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss Paul Lambert’s touchline ban, the trip to Wigan and look back at draws with Stoke and Derby. We also discuss the future of popular new signing Alan Judge.

All recorded live from the Archant shower room.

Plus, there’s a big dollop of mailbag questions.

