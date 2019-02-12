Partly Cloudy

Kings of Anglia - Lambert’s touchline ban, Judge’s future, ‘must win’ games and a big dose of the mailbag

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 February 2019

Alan Judge has been a hit at Ipswich Town

Alan Judge has been a hit at Ipswich Town

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss Paul Lambert’s touchline ban, the trip to Wigan and look back at draws with Stoke and Derby. We also discuss the future of popular new signing Alan Judge.

All recorded live from the Archant shower room.

Plus, there’s a big dollop of mailbag questions.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester as well as former Blue Jay Tabb’s journey into rugby.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Kings of Anglia - Lambert's touchline ban, Judge's future, 'must win' games and a big dose of the mailbag

Alan Judge has been a hit at Ipswich Town

