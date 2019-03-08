Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia - West Brom positives, Ipswich Town five-a-side teams and summer sales

PUBLISHED: 13:48 11 March 2019

Jon Nolan scored for Ipswich at West Brom on Saturday

Jon Nolan scored for Ipswich at West Brom on Saturday

Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we look back at the draw at West Brom, look ahead to Bristol City and discuss which players are at risk of being sold in the summer.

We also pick our ITFC five-a-side teams and take a healthy delve into the depths of the mailbag.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester as well as former Blue Jay Tabb’s journey into rugby.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fighter jets in near-miss with glider near RAF Lakenheath

Two F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath were involved in the near miss with a glider. Pictures: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fighter jets in near-miss with glider near RAF Lakenheath

Two F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath were involved in the near miss with a glider. Pictures: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pair on trial accused of illegal fox hunting and assaulting saboteur

Christopher Amatt and Archibald Clifton-Brown appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Strong gusts set to shake region early as weather warning for wind extended

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England Picture: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/PA WIRE

Lakenheath FC celebrate a record-breaking victory

Lakenheath manager, Ben Cowling
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists