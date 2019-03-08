Partly Cloudy

Kings of Anglia podcast: Celebrating a rare win, Collins’ impact, service station food and Dozzell’s role

PUBLISHED: 20:00 08 April 2019

Ipswich Town beat Bolton at the weekend.

Ipswich Town beat Bolton at the weekend.

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the victory at Bolton, the roles of James Collins and Andre Dozzell, the best Rocky film and get a singing masterclass from Stu.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester as well as former Blue Jay Tabb’s journey into rugby.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

