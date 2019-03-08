Partly Cloudy

Kings of Anglia podcast: Relegation post-mortem, financial consequences and looking to the future

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 April 2019

Ipswich Town were relegated to League One at the weekend,

Ipswich Town were relegated to League One at the weekend,

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

Following the Blues' relegation to League One, we take a look back at the reasons why the Blues find themselves in the position they are.

Also discussed are the views of Ipswich from outsiders, season ticket details and what the future holds.

And, of course, we dig a big dollop of questions from the mailbag.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester as well as former Blue Jay Tabb's journey into rugby.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

