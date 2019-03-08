Kings of Anglia: Norwood news, transfer rumours, possible exits and playing at Portman Road

James Norwood is discussed on the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the imminent arrival of Tranmere striker James Norwood, other transfer targets and possible exits from Portman Road.

Andy and Stu also reflect on their time playing at Portman Road as part of the club's kit launch.

