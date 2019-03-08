Partly Cloudy

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia: Norwood news, transfer rumours, possible exits and playing at Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 12:45 30 May 2019

James Norwood is discussed on the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

James Norwood is discussed on the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the imminent arrival of Tranmere striker James Norwood, other transfer targets and possible exits from Portman Road.

Andy and Stu also reflect on their time playing at Portman Road as part of the club's kit launch.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

