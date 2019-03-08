Partly Cloudy

Kings of Anglia - Judge's future, transfer latest and the story of #announceAhmed

PUBLISHED: 12:54 01 July 2019

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast

Archant

Mark Heath and Andy Warren are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the latest transfer news at Portman Road, Alan Judge's future at the club in the wake of reported interest from QPR and look ahead to the game at Paderborn.

Also, Stuart Watson talks us through the story of Joseph Simiyu Muse Wabuge - the man simply known to all at Ipswich Town as 'Ahmed'.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

Large amounts of traffic passing through Wherstead Road in Ipswich to avoid disruption on the A14. A new road to the north of Ipswich could move this traffic around the town Picture: GREGG BROWN

55 new homes proposed for Melton site

55 new homes have been proposed for Melton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stuart Watson: Don’t panic! Ipswich Town shouldn’t be playing transfer catch-up like last summer

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert speaks to the media at pre-season training. Photo: Ross Halls

Kings of Anglia - Judge’s future, transfer latest and the story of #announceAhmed

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast

Diners shock after car damages popular pub

Diners were shocked to see the car leave the scene Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD

Air ambulance at lorry incident on busy main road

The crash between a lorry and pedestrian happened about 11am on the A134, close to Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Today’s news as it happens

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
