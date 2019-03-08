Thunderstorms

Kings of Anglia - Players standing out in pre-season, a quiet transfer market and a chance for European silverware

PUBLISHED: 12:09 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 11 July 2019

Andre Dozzell impressed during Ipswich Town's first pre-season friendly.

Andre Dozzell impressed during Ipswich Town's first pre-season friendly.

Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss Ipswich Town's first game in Germany, Lambert's comments ahead of the new season and the Interwetten Cup.

There's also the usual dollop of mailbag questions.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

