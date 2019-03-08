Kings of Anglia - Players standing out in pre-season, a quiet transfer market and a chance for European silverware

Andre Dozzell impressed during Ipswich Town's first pre-season friendly. Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss Ipswich Town's first game in Germany, Lambert's comments ahead of the new season and the Interwetten Cup.

There's also the usual dollop of mailbag questions.

