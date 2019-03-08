Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 29°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia - Colchester rout, potential starting XI, guilty pleasures and transfer latest

PUBLISHED: 20:00 23 July 2019

Emyr Huws has played in Ipswich Town's last three friendlies

Emyr Huws has played in Ipswich Town's last three friendlies

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss all the latest Ipswich Town news, including James Norwood's hat-trick in the 5-0 win at Colchester, how Town are shaping up for the new season and a potential starting XI for the opening-day clash at Burton.

As well as the regular dollop of mailbag questions, we reveal our guilty pleasures and unleash a few new jingles.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Anger as ‘outrageous’ yellow lines appear in Dedham Vale AONB

David Lowe near the new double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Anger as ‘outrageous’ yellow lines appear in Dedham Vale AONB

David Lowe near the new double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police dog unit involved in car crash

A Suffolk police dog unit has been involved in a collision with a civilian car in Stowmarket Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Field fire breaks out near town centre

Firefighters are currently battling a field fire in Clare Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire chiefs deny that engine was ‘trapped’ in overgrown road

A fire engine became trapped in Woodbridge over the weekend Picture: PETER BACON

Boris Johnson confirmed as new Tory leader – and next Prime Minister

Jeremy Hunt (left) congratulates Boris Johnson after the announcement of the resullt. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/P/A Wire

Could a new petrol station, fast-food restaurant and coffee shop be built near Bury?

The new petrol station, restaurant and coffee shop could be built off Newmarket Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: EURO GARAGES/GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists