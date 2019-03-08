Kings of Anglia - Colchester rout, potential starting XI, guilty pleasures and transfer latest

Emyr Huws has played in Ipswich Town's last three friendlies Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss all the latest Ipswich Town news, including James Norwood's hat-trick in the 5-0 win at Colchester, how Town are shaping up for the new season and a potential starting XI for the opening-day clash at Burton.

As well as the regular dollop of mailbag questions, we reveal our guilty pleasures and unleash a few new jingles.

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.