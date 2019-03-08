Partly Cloudy

Kings of Anglia - Judge's future, Lambert's comments, Norwich interest in Dozzell and another injury

PUBLISHED: 13:42 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 25 July 2019

Alan Judge and Andre Dozzell are both the subject of transfer interest

Alan Judge and Andre Dozzell are both the subject of transfer interest

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with a second podcast of the week.

It's strictly business as we discuss Alan Judge's future, Norwich interest in Andre Dozzell and Tristan Nydam's nasty injury.

You may also want to watch:

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

'I think he would like to go' - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Housing development labelled 'absolute disgrace' during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Mercury hits 34C in East Anglia - and is likely to rise through the afternoon

Felixstowe was packed with visitors as the scorching temperatures continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could Suffolk and Essex temperature records be broken today?

Sarah Lucy Brown's cockapoo puppy, Dudley, cools off in his paddling pool during hot weather ahead of record breaking temperatures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk's hottest day is here

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'We're starting to lose hope' – Family's plea to help find missing Brian

Janice and Andrew Nunn appeal for help to find missing Brian Picture: TOM POTTER
