Kings of Anglia - Judge's future, Lambert's comments, Norwich interest in Dozzell and another injury

Alan Judge and Andre Dozzell are both the subject of transfer interest Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with a second podcast of the week.

It's strictly business as we discuss Alan Judge's future, Norwich interest in Andre Dozzell and Tristan Nydam's nasty injury.

