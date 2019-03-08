Kings of Anglia - Our 2019/20 season preview extravaganza

Ipswich Town begin their League One season at Burton Albion on Saturday Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back to look ahead to Ipswich Town's 2019/20 campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We discuss...

Star player

Key man

Leading scorer

Surprise package

Who HAS to produce

Town's finishing position

Title predictions

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.