Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia - Our 2019/20 season preview extravaganza

PUBLISHED: 14:05 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 01 August 2019

Ipswich Town begin their League One season at Burton Albion on Saturday

Ipswich Town begin their League One season at Burton Albion on Saturday

Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back to look ahead to Ipswich Town's 2019/20 campaign.

We discuss...

Star player

Key man

Leading scorer

Surprise package

Who HAS to produce

Town's finishing position

Title predictions

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We haven’t given up’ - Campaign to save pub caught in international property web will continue

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

‘For too long we’ve worried about other teams... now people can worry about Ipswich’ – Chambers on McCarthy frustrations

Luke Chambers has discussed the end of Mick McCarthy's time in charge and the positivity created by Paul Lambert. Picture: ROSS HALLS/STEVE WALLER

Kings of Anglia - Our 2019/20 season preview extravaganza

Ipswich Town begin their League One season at Burton Albion on Saturday

Which Suffolk producers have won a Great Taste Award for 2019?

Stokes Sauces have won multiple Great Taste Awards in 2019 Picture: Timothy Bowden

‘It came out of the blue’ – Who will save this dormant Suffolk pub?

The Hadleigh Ram has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists