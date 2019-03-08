Kings of Anglia - Our 2019/20 season preview extravaganza
PUBLISHED: 14:05 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 01 August 2019
Archant
Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back to look ahead to Ipswich Town's 2019/20 campaign.
We discuss...
Star player
Key man
Leading scorer
Surprise package
Who HAS to produce
Town's finishing position
Title predictions
You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.
