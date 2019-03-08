E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia - An opening-day win at Burton and Lambert's transfer frustrations

PUBLISHED: 12:44 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 05 August 2019

Ipswich Town won their opening game of the season 1-0 at Burton Albion.

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back to discuss all the latest goings on at Ipswich Town.

his week it's the 1-0 opening-day victory at Burton, Paul Lambert's transfer comments looking ahead to Sunderland.

Then there's a healthy dose of mailbag.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

