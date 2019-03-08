E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia - A Sunderland draw, a Luton loss, the Chambers debate and signing Kane Vincent-Young

PUBLISHED: 12:30 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 15 August 2019

This week's Kings of Anglia podcast discusses Ipswich Town's move for Kane Vincent-Young

This week's Kings of Anglia podcast discusses Ipswich Town's move for Kane Vincent-Young

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the draw with Sunderland, cup exit at Luton and the debate surrounding captain Luke Chamebers.

There's some breaking news on Kane Vincent-Young, too.

Then there's a healthy dose of mailbag.

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts leaps for a header at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

