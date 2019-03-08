Kings of Anglia - A Sunderland draw, a Luton loss, the Chambers debate and signing Kane Vincent-Young

This week's Kings of Anglia podcast discusses Ipswich Town's move for Kane Vincent-Young Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the draw with Sunderland, cup exit at Luton and the debate surrounding captain Luke Chamebers.

There's some breaking news on Kane Vincent-Young, too.

Then there's a healthy dose of mailbag.

