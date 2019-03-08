Kings of Anglia - Peterborough drama, Vincent-Young's arrival and assessing Town's start to the season
PUBLISHED: 15:26 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 19 August 2019
Archant
Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia Podcast.
This week we look back at Town's 2-2 draw at Peterborough, ahead to AFC Wimbledon and assess the Blues' start to the season so far.
As always we have plenty of mailbag fun as well as a discussion about kiwis.
