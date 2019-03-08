E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia - Peterborough drama, Vincent-Young's arrival and assessing Town's start to the season

PUBLISHED: 15:26 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 19 August 2019

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia Podcast.

This week we look back at Town's 2-2 draw at Peterborough, ahead to AFC Wimbledon and assess the Blues' start to the season so far.

As always we have plenty of mailbag fun as well as a discussion about kiwis.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

North Stander: ‘Donacien and Kenlock are simply not good enough’

Myles Kenlock at Peterborough - Terry Hunt is worried that he and Janoi Donacien aren't good enough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Powerful and dangerous – why Vincent-Young should be a big hit at Ipswich Town

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring hsi first senior goal, for Colchester United, in a 5-1 win over Forest Green Rovers. Picture: PAGEPIX

