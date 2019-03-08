E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia podcast: Norwood vs The Rock, big Bolton win and table-topping Ipswich Town

PUBLISHED: 14:00 29 August 2019

The latest addition of the Kings of Anglia podcast discusses James Norwood's goal GIFs

The latest addition of the Kings of Anglia podcast discusses James Norwood's goal GIFs

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we look back on a big win at Bolton, the sad state of affairs at Bury and Town's position at the top of the table.

We also discuss James Norwood's brush with the WWE and The Rock before we take a dip into the mailbag.

