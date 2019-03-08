E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia - Unpopular Ipswich Town opinions, Dobra's big night and Dozzell's role

PUBLISHED: 12:16 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 09 September 2019

Kings of Anglia podcast episode 84 discusses Armando Dobra's display against Tottenham. Picture: ARCHANT

Kings of Anglia podcast episode 84 discusses Armando Dobra's display against Tottenham. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we all bring an 'unpopular Ipswich Town opinion' to the table while also discussing the Blues' young players.

Then there's a debut for 'The Strike' - the new quiz brought to you by the best producer on planet earth.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Cole Skuse as well as a chat with former Ipswich midfielder Sixto Peralta.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man arrested with shotgun following arson attack

A man has been arrested following r a shotgun incident near Sudbuy. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Summer staying as above average temperatures on way from south east

Suffolk looks set to enjoy warm weather this week Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Train services facing disruption after lorry collides with bridge

A vehicle has collided with a bridge between Ipswich and Needham Market causing delays and cancellations. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Is Ed Sheeran holding a 'festival-style' wedding party in Suffolk this weekend?

Ed Sheeran performing on the second night at Chantry Park last month. Picture: Zakary Walters

