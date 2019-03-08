Kings of Anglia - An FA Cup replay, a Dozzell goal and what the future holds for Nsiala, Kenlock and Donacien
PUBLISHED: 17:45 11 November 2019
Archant
Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross are back for episode 92 of the Kings of Anglia podcast.
We look back on the draw with Lincoln, how Town's fringe players performed and give our thoughts on the upcoming replay as well as the visit to Colchester in the EFL Trophy.
There are podcasts staples such as The Strike, Mark's Big Questions and the Mailbag, as well as a little bit of toilet humour from Ipswich's visit to Rochdale.
You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Cole Skuse as well as a chat with former Ipswich midfielder Sixto Peralta.
