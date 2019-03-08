E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia - An FA Cup replay, a Dozzell goal and what the future holds for Nsiala, Kenlock and Donacien

PUBLISHED: 17:45 11 November 2019

Andre Dozzell scored the equaliser in Ipswich Town's 1--1 draw with Lincoln City this weekend. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andre Dozzell scored the equaliser in Ipswich Town's 1--1 draw with Lincoln City this weekend. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross are back for episode 92 of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

We look back on the draw with Lincoln, how Town's fringe players performed and give our thoughts on the upcoming replay as well as the visit to Colchester in the EFL Trophy.

There are podcasts staples such as The Strike, Mark's Big Questions and the Mailbag, as well as a little bit of toilet humour from Ipswich's visit to Rochdale.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Cole Skuse as well as a chat with former Ipswich midfielder Sixto Peralta.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Bowling green’s listing as ‘community asset’ could block housing plans

Residents of Melton Park have united in oppposition to plans for housing on the former green Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Warning of possible delays as road is closed for gas repair works

Cadent are carrying out the work “in the carriageway” at Wilde Street on the junction with Gas Works Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 2)

Poundland on Tavern Street in Ipswich 10 years ago and now Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists