Kings of Anglia podcast: German tour special - Holy's debut, Nydam at left back and plenty of sausages

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson bring you a special Kings of Anglia podcast from the club's German tour. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with a special podcast from Ipswich Town's pre-season tour in Germany.

The boys watched on as Paul Lambert's squad started their pre-season campaign in Germany with a 3-2 defeat against top tier German side SC Paderborn 07 on Satirday, and offer their thoughts on the game.

They chat about new keeper Tomas Holy's first appearance in a Town shirt, Tristan Nydam at left back and much more.

Plus there's a peak behind the curtain of the German tour, all from the boys' base in Bielefeld.

