Kings of Anglia podcast: German tour special - Holy's debut, Nydam at left back and plenty of sausages

PUBLISHED: 16:30 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 09 July 2019

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson bring you a special Kings of Anglia podcast from the club's German tour. Picture: ARCHANT

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson bring you a special Kings of Anglia podcast from the club's German tour. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with a special podcast from Ipswich Town's pre-season tour in Germany.

The boys watched on as Paul Lambert's squad started their pre-season campaign in Germany with a 3-2 defeat against top tier German side SC Paderborn 07 on Satirday, and offer their thoughts on the game.

They chat about new keeper Tomas Holy's first appearance in a Town shirt, Tristan Nydam at left back and much more.

Plus there's a peak behind the curtain of the German tour, all from the boys' base in Bielefeld.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

