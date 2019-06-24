Kings of Anglia podcast: Mailbag special – hair transplants, bleep tests and Lambert in animal form

Sunshine and Showers

24 June, 2019 - 16:30
The latest episode of Kings of Anglia is a Mailbag special - Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls take your questions. Picture: ARCHANT

The latest episode of Kings of Anglia is a Mailbag special - Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls take your questions. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast.

And, with the boys covering Town's fixtures and the Ellis Harrison and Bartosz Bialkowski transfer news in Friday's special pod, this week's is dedicated to your questions in a Mailbag special.

The trio cover everything from the team's potential formation and who should get which squad number for 2019/20 to their favourite biscuits - and what animal Paul Lambert would be.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

You may also want to watch:

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

