Opinion

Kings of Anglia podcast: Retained players list, giant keeper on the way and more

The latest Kings of Anglia podcast is out now Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and producer Ross are back with another Kings of Anglia podcast, looking at all the latest news surrounding the club and much more.

In this week's show, recorded from the studios at IO Radio in Ipswich, the boys discuss the newly-released retained players list, the talks with giant Czech keeper Tomas Holy and all the rest of the transfer rumours.

There's also chat about the new kit, plus Mark's big question and the usual dip into the mailbag.

