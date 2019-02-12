Kings of Anglia podcast: Lee O’Neill on Lambert, Evans, season tickets and his Ipswich Town journey
PUBLISHED: 06:00 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 01 March 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town’s general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill joined Andy Warren and Stuart Watson for the Kings of Anglia podcast.
O’Neill discusses his journey from being a youth player at Ipswich Town, his time away from football and his new role working alongside Paul Lambert and Blues owner Marcus Evans.
