Kings of Anglia podcast: Lee O’Neill on Lambert, Evans, season tickets and his Ipswich Town journey

Lee O'Neill joined Stuart Watson and Andy Warren for the Kings of Anglia podcast

Ipswich Town’s general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill joined Andy Warren and Stuart Watson for the Kings of Anglia podcast.

O’Neill discusses his journey from being a youth player at Ipswich Town, his time away from football and his new role working alongside Paul Lambert and Blues owner Marcus Evans.

