Kings of Anglia podcast: Lee O'Neill on Lambert, Evans, season tickets and his Ipswich Town journey

PUBLISHED: 06:00 01 March 2019

Lee O'Neill joined Stuart Watson and Andy Warren for the Kings of Anglia podcast

Lee O'Neill joined Stuart Watson and Andy Warren for the Kings of Anglia podcast

Archant

Ipswich Town’s general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill joined Andy Warren and Stuart Watson for the Kings of Anglia podcast.

O’Neill discusses his journey from being a youth player at Ipswich Town, his time away from football and his new role working alongside Paul Lambert and Blues owner Marcus Evans.

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

