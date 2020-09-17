Video

75k YouTube views! Meet the Ipswich Sunday morning team smashing the stats!

County Cup joy for Kitcheners. Photo: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Ipswich Sunday side Kitchener Taverners continue to rattle up the stats.

Byron and Jerome Ingham - hosts of the Kitcheners FC YouTube channel. Photo: CONTRIBUTED Byron and Jerome Ingham - hosts of the Kitcheners FC YouTube channel. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

In the past three years, the team, which this season is set to play out of Ipswich Wanderers Humber Doucy Lane ground, has seen highlights of it’s games on YouTube rise from 1,000 views up to a staggering 75,000 views.

How many non-league teams would crave for that type of exposure?

Brothers Byron and Jerome Ingham are the hosts of the club’s YouTube channel which is now doing so well it is raising enough money to help keep the club afloat - three years after it almost folded.

Kitchener Taverners have won the Ipswich Sunday Football League in those last three seasons and have also won the County Cup.

And while on the pitch those achievements would be good enough for many clubs, it’s off the field where Kitcheners so impress.

The quality of their production and the great commentary, as well as plenty of ‘off the wall’ chat, brings the game to life for its legions of fans, as viewing figures continue to rise.

“We started all this about three years ago,” Byron said.

“Kitcheners looked like they may fold, I took over as manager and brought some friends over with me.

“That was 2017 and we started filming games in 2018. Our first one got about 1k views, which we thought was really good. And our second, against rivals Bergholt, got to 20k views.

Success on the pitch as well for Kitchener Taverners, who are the current league champions in the Ipswich Sunday League. Success on the pitch as well for Kitchener Taverners, who are the current league champions in the Ipswich Sunday League.

“Last summer we played a friendly against a team from London called SE Dons. That got 70k views. They are a big side who also have a YouTube channel.

“Now we average 10-12k for our games, which is obviously still great.”

Byron admits it was watching other club’s YouTube channels that inspired him to do it for Kitcheners.

“There aren’t that many clubs that do this, a handful, and none around here,” he said. “Although more are starting to have a go, which is good to see.

“I play as well, but we have three other people who video. We have a rota. To be honest it’s just fun.”

Kitcheners' YouTube highlights attract audience figures of 10,000 views on a regular basis and have been as high as 75k. Not bad for a Sunday morning team Kitcheners' YouTube highlights attract audience figures of 10,000 views on a regular basis and have been as high as 75k. Not bad for a Sunday morning team

Taverners, and manager Lee Leparvlo, go into the new season, which starts on October 4, hopeful his team can make it four titles on the trot, in the 10-strong league.

“We would like to win the title again of course,” Byron added. “But it’s the county cup we would like to win. We haven’t won that for a couple of seasons now.”

Cups, titles and more YouTube views - there is clearly a good vibe at Kitcheners.