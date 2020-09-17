E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

75k YouTube views! Meet the Ipswich Sunday morning team smashing the stats!

17 September, 2020 - 07:00
County Cup joy for Kitcheners. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

County Cup joy for Kitcheners. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Ipswich Sunday side Kitchener Taverners continue to rattle up the stats.

Byron and Jerome Ingham - hosts of the Kitcheners FC YouTube channel. Photo: CONTRIBUTEDByron and Jerome Ingham - hosts of the Kitcheners FC YouTube channel. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

In the past three years, the team, which this season is set to play out of Ipswich Wanderers Humber Doucy Lane ground, has seen highlights of it’s games on YouTube rise from 1,000 views up to a staggering 75,000 views.

How many non-league teams would crave for that type of exposure?

Brothers Byron and Jerome Ingham are the hosts of the club’s YouTube channel which is now doing so well it is raising enough money to help keep the club afloat - three years after it almost folded.

Kitchener Taverners have won the Ipswich Sunday Football League in those last three seasons and have also won the County Cup.

And while on the pitch those achievements would be good enough for many clubs, it’s off the field where Kitcheners so impress.

The quality of their production and the great commentary, as well as plenty of ‘off the wall’ chat, brings the game to life for its legions of fans, as viewing figures continue to rise.

“We started all this about three years ago,” Byron said.

You may also want to watch:

“Kitcheners looked like they may fold, I took over as manager and brought some friends over with me.

“That was 2017 and we started filming games in 2018. Our first one got about 1k views, which we thought was really good. And our second, against rivals Bergholt, got to 20k views.

Success on the pitch as well for Kitchener Taverners, who are the current league champions in the Ipswich Sunday League.Success on the pitch as well for Kitchener Taverners, who are the current league champions in the Ipswich Sunday League.

“Last summer we played a friendly against a team from London called SE Dons. That got 70k views. They are a big side who also have a YouTube channel.

“Now we average 10-12k for our games, which is obviously still great.”

Byron admits it was watching other club’s YouTube channels that inspired him to do it for Kitcheners.

“There aren’t that many clubs that do this, a handful, and none around here,” he said. “Although more are starting to have a go, which is good to see.

“I play as well, but we have three other people who video. We have a rota. To be honest it’s just fun.”

Kitcheners' YouTube highlights attract audience figures of 10,000 views on a regular basis and have been as high as 75k. Not bad for a Sunday morning teamKitcheners' YouTube highlights attract audience figures of 10,000 views on a regular basis and have been as high as 75k. Not bad for a Sunday morning team

Taverners, and manager Lee Leparvlo, go into the new season, which starts on October 4, hopeful his team can make it four titles on the trot, in the 10-strong league.

“We would like to win the title again of course,” Byron added. “But it’s the county cup we would like to win. We haven’t won that for a couple of seasons now.”

Cups, titles and more YouTube views - there is clearly a good vibe at Kitcheners.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 40s dies after collision with bus

A woman in her 40s has died following a collision with a bus in Coggeshall Road, Braintree (stock image). Picture: Archant

Our roads are there for all users – and don’t need to be a battlefield!

Graeme Mateer and Paul West showed off a new cycle route near Suffolk New College - but why are some trying to turn our roads into a battleground between drivers and cyclists? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 loss to Fulham in the Carabao Cup

Armando Dobra battles with Kenny Tete. The Fulham right-back set up the first-half goal for Aleksandra Mitrovic. Picture: STEVE WALLER

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: famous UEFA Cup winning campaign begins with a big bang

John Wark scored four as Town beat Greek side Aris Salonika 5-1 on September 17, 1980

NHS workers could be ‘undermined’ if Covid-19 testing issues are not resolved, warns MP

Dr Dan Poulter MP, who is also a doctor, said NHS workers could be undermined if Covid-19 testing is not improved Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN