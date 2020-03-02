E-edition Read the EADT online edition
El Mizouni out for the season after suffering knee ligament injury

PUBLISHED: 19:13 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:14 02 March 2020

Idris El Mizouni had been enjoying his loan spell at Cambridge United from Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Idris El Mizouni has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee ligament injury while on loan at Cambridge United.

The Tunisian, who had been impressing on loan at the Abbey Stadium, suffered the injury in Cambridge's weekend loss at home at Carlisle and has now returned to Ipswich to undergo his rehabilitation.

After suffering the medial knee ligament injury, it's expected El Mizouni will be fit to return for pre-season training ahead of the 2020/21 season.

MORE: 'A different gravy, a diamond and too good for League Two' - how El Mizouni's Cambridge loan is pushing him towards Town's first team

"Idris is back with us and will miss the rest of the season," Town physio Matt Byard said.

"He has suffered a medial ligament injury and his rehab will take him through to the summer. He is expected to return for pre-season training."

El Mizouni played seven times for Cambridge, scoring once, having also featured nine times for the Blues this season. His one goal came at Peterborough in the EFL Trophy.

