Lambert believes Knudsen will give his all for the cause following recall
PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 February 2019
Paul Chesterton
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes Jonas Knudsen proved in Sunday’s East Anglian derby defeat at Norwich City that he will give his all for the Blues between now and the end of the season.
The Danish international left-back was dropped towards the end of 2018 after informing his boss that he ‘had an eye on something else’ as he entered the final few months of his contract.
A move did not materialise though and it looked like the 26-year-old had played his last game for the club when Lambert opined that ‘some players think they are better than they are’ following the closure of the January transfer window.
MORE: ‘Hopefully I can get some good games under my belt here then push for a first team spot up there’ - Bree sees future at Villa
He was put back into the starting line-up at Carrow Road last weekend though and looks set to retain his place ahead of both Myles Kenlock and Callum Elder for tonight’s visit of Derby County.
“We’d never had any cross words,” said Lambert. “We spoke, we talked, there was never a problem with Jonas at all.
“I think Jonas thought he was going to move, I think everybody did, and the club had to protect itself in case a left-back went (by signing Elder on loan from Leicester). It put us in one hell of a position.
MORE: Ipswich Town and Norwich City hit with misconduct charges following East Anglian derby brawls
“That was Jonas’ decision, which you have to respect. But I thought he done well on Sunday.”
Asked if he was happy Knudsen would give his all for the cause over the remaining 15 games, Town nine points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table, Lambert replied: “Yeah. I think that was evident with him on Sunday. I don’t think anybody can say he pulled out of anything. He tried to do the right things.”