Lambert believes Knudsen will give his all for the cause following recall

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 February 2019

Jonas Knudsen and Emi Buendia clash during Sunday's East Anglian derby. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jonas Knudsen and Emi Buendia clash during Sunday's East Anglian derby. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes Jonas Knudsen proved in Sunday’s East Anglian derby defeat at Norwich City that he will give his all for the Blues between now and the end of the season.

Jonas Knudsen returned to the Ipswich Town team on Sunday after sitting out the previous seven. Photo: PagepixJonas Knudsen returned to the Ipswich Town team on Sunday after sitting out the previous seven. Photo: Pagepix

The Danish international left-back was dropped towards the end of 2018 after informing his boss that he ‘had an eye on something else’ as he entered the final few months of his contract.

A move did not materialise though and it looked like the 26-year-old had played his last game for the club when Lambert opined that ‘some players think they are better than they are’ following the closure of the January transfer window.

He was put back into the starting line-up at Carrow Road last weekend though and looks set to retain his place ahead of both Myles Kenlock and Callum Elder for tonight’s visit of Derby County.

“We’d never had any cross words,” said Lambert. “We spoke, we talked, there was never a problem with Jonas at all.

“I think Jonas thought he was going to move, I think everybody did, and the club had to protect itself in case a left-back went (by signing Elder on loan from Leicester). It put us in one hell of a position.

“That was Jonas’ decision, which you have to respect. But I thought he done well on Sunday.”

Jonas Knudsen sticks close to Emi Buendia. Picture: PagepixJonas Knudsen sticks close to Emi Buendia. Picture: Pagepix

Asked if he was happy Knudsen would give his all for the cause over the remaining 15 games, Town nine points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table, Lambert replied: “Yeah. I think that was evident with him on Sunday. I don’t think anybody can say he pulled out of anything. He tried to do the right things.”

Jonas Knudsen challenges Norwich City's Marco Stiepermann. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdJonas Knudsen challenges Norwich City's Marco Stiepermann. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

