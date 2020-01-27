E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia podcast: Back to the top of the table, Bart departs and the Tractor Girls make more FA Cup history

PUBLISHED: 13:46 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 27 January 2020

Kings of Anglia - Top of the table, Bart on his way and Tractor Girls' historic cup run continues

Kings of Anglia - Top of the table, Bart on his way and Tractor Girls' historic cup run continues

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

The boys discuss Town going back to the top of the table after their 1-0 win over Luton, keeper Bartosz Bialkowski heading for Millwall on a permanent deal and the Ipswich Town Women's team continuing to make history in the FA Cup after their latest giant-killing.

Plus there are classic editions of Mark's Big Question and The Strike.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Kane Vincent-Young is the cover star of the current edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE

