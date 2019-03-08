Kings of Anglia podcast: Will Town lose in the league this season - and if so, when?

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with another Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast - and there was much to discuss this week!

The boys chat about the latest 1-0 win, this time at Fleetwood, James Norwood's barren spell and ask if and when Town will lose in the league this season.

There's also a Mark's Big Question, another episode of The Strike and our usual dip into the Mailbag.

