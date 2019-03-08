E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia podcast: Will Town lose in the league this season - and if so, when?

PUBLISHED: 09:35 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 09 October 2019

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls feature on the latest Kings of Anglia podcast

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls feature on the latest Kings of Anglia podcast

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with another Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast - and there was much to discuss this week!

The boys chat about the latest 1-0 win, this time at Fleetwood, James Norwood's barren spell and ask if and when Town will lose in the league this season.

There's also a Mark's Big Question, another episode of The Strike and our usual dip into the Mailbag.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

GOOGLE PODCASTS

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Cole Skuse as well as a chat with former Ipswich midfielder Sixto Peralta.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man charged after police clock driver doing 143mph on A14

Robert Pylypczuk, 48, of Ashwell Road in Bury St Edmunds, is due to appear in court today Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Film Review: The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Peanut Butter Falcon is a heart-warming tale of

Kings of Anglia podcast: Will Town lose in the league this season – and if so, when?

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls feature on the latest Kings of Anglia podcast

New council houses could be built to help tackle affordable housing crisis

Tendring District Council is looking build 200 new council homes. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy

Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts goal to give them a 2-0 lead in the Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists