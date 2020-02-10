Kings of Anglia podcast: Would it better if Town weren't promoted this season?

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast - and the boys tackle an uncomfortable question!

After a third straight defeat - this time at Sunderland - left the Blues outside of the play-off spots, the team wonder out loud if Town are even ready to be promoted, what would happen if they did go up - and speculate that another season in League One might not even be a bad thing.

As usual, there's a Mark's Big Question and an edition of the greatest quiz show in radio history, The Strike, to lighten the mood!

