E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia podcast: Would it better if Town weren't promoted this season?

PUBLISHED: 13:21 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 10 February 2020

The latest Kings of Anglia podcast asks - would another season in League One be a bad thing?

The latest Kings of Anglia podcast asks - would another season in League One be a bad thing?

Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast - and the boys tackle an uncomfortable question!

After a third straight defeat - this time at Sunderland - left the Blues outside of the play-off spots, the team wonder out loud if Town are even ready to be promoted, what would happen if they did go up - and speculate that another season in League One might not even be a bad thing.

As usual, there's a Mark's Big Question and an edition of the greatest quiz show in radio history, The Strike, to lighten the mood!

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Vincent-Young is the cover star of the upcoming edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk – with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: I so hope my doomsday scenario doesn’t come true... But here it is anyway..

Disappointment for Ipswich players Will Keane and Flynn Downes at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk – with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: I so hope my doomsday scenario doesn’t come true... But here it is anyway..

Disappointment for Ipswich players Will Keane and Flynn Downes at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard are all on the scene to help remove the two stuck cars. Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

WATCH: High tides hit Suffolk coast, putting homes and businesses at risk from flooding

Dramatic photos show residents being hit by the waves. Picture: STEPHEN WOOLLEY @antiquechicgeek_of_southwold

More than 6,000 homes in Suffolk and Essex still without power after Storm Ciara

Thousands of homes in the region are without power. Picture: PHILIP JONES

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s definitely must win... we’re still aiming for the title’ – Town loanee Earl on AFC Wimbledon clash

Josh Earl is wearing a protective mask after suffering a cheek bone injury in training. Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24