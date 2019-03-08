Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Picks From The Paddock: Can Kynren lift The Victoria Cup at Ascot?

PUBLISHED: 17:33 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 10 May 2019

Cape Byron, will have a chance in the Victoria Cup at Ascot Photo: PA

Cape Byron, will have a chance in the Victoria Cup at Ascot Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

The major showpiece race tomorrow afternoon sees the annual renewal of the cavalry charge that is The Victoria Cup.

16:00 Ascot - Victoria Cup

26 horses are set to line up for this seven furlong handicap where the proverbial bridesmaid Kynren currently heads the market.

Nobody would be sad to see Kynren claim a well overdue success as he always puts in his best effort but never quite has enough to finish with his nose in front. He's bound to be in the thick of things but he's unwillingness to stick his nose in front where it counts is off putting.

Eight fellow runners have already got an Ascot victory to their name and my selection hails from this group.

The likes of Remarkable is bound to come on for his recent 4th placed effort and certainly enters calculations, as does the Roger Varian trained Cape Byron but as with Raising Sand both may well need a recent run to get up to speed and shake off the cobwebs.

At a big price I couldn't put those looking for each way value off Taurean Star who has the potential to go well at a big price.

The above being said however and I'm siding with one of the nine four-year olds.

Blue Mist has been a model of consistency in his career to date having never finishing out of the first four in all of his seven career starts. Some of the races he's competed in to date, including his maiden success, have worked out well in form terms and although he's never run over today's trip before his last win seemed to suggest a drop to seven furlongs would be beneficial.

A drop in trip, the addition of blinkers and hailing from a yard who does well in big handicaps here all point towards a bold showing this afternoon. Obviously in a race like this you need a certain amount of luck but Blue Mist ticks the right boxes to go well.

BLUE MIST (E/W)

You may also want to watch:

ITV Racing:

13:55 Lingfield - Frankelina (WIN)

14:15 Ascot - Setting Sail (WIN)

14:30 Lingfield - Ranch Hand (E/W)

14:50 Ascot - Barsanti (WIN)

15:10 Haydock - John Constable (E/W) & Project Bluebook (E/W)

15:40 Lingfield - Pretty Baby (WIN)

15:25 Ascot - Red Starlight (WIN)

Bets Of The Day from our top tipsters:

Dean Kilbryde - PRETTY BABY (15:40 Lingfield)

Chris Connolly - SUEDOIS (16:20 Haydock)

Matt Polley - REMARKABLE (16:00 Ascot)

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 rush-hour tailbacks as four cars crash

The crash is causing miles of traffic on the A14 leaving Ipswich towards Stowmarket, between Claydon and Needham Market Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Burglar behind more than 100 crimes in Ipswich is jailed

Darren Grimwood, of Ipswich, who has been jailed for a string of burglaries Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Double fatal house fire post-mortem examinations due to take place

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Picks From The Paddock: Can Kynren lift The Victoria Cup at Ascot?

Cape Byron, will have a chance in the Victoria Cup at Ascot Photo: PA

Second rush-hour car crash on Suffolk roads

The A134 remains closed in both directions, close to the entrance of Newton Green Golf Club, after two cars collided and emergency services arrived on scene. Routes to Hadleigh and Sudbury are blocked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists