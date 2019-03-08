Picks From The Paddock: Can Kynren lift The Victoria Cup at Ascot?

Cape Byron, will have a chance in the Victoria Cup at Ascot Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

The major showpiece race tomorrow afternoon sees the annual renewal of the cavalry charge that is The Victoria Cup.

16:00 Ascot - Victoria Cup

26 horses are set to line up for this seven furlong handicap where the proverbial bridesmaid Kynren currently heads the market.

Nobody would be sad to see Kynren claim a well overdue success as he always puts in his best effort but never quite has enough to finish with his nose in front. He's bound to be in the thick of things but he's unwillingness to stick his nose in front where it counts is off putting.

Eight fellow runners have already got an Ascot victory to their name and my selection hails from this group.

The likes of Remarkable is bound to come on for his recent 4th placed effort and certainly enters calculations, as does the Roger Varian trained Cape Byron but as with Raising Sand both may well need a recent run to get up to speed and shake off the cobwebs.

At a big price I couldn't put those looking for each way value off Taurean Star who has the potential to go well at a big price.

The above being said however and I'm siding with one of the nine four-year olds.

Blue Mist has been a model of consistency in his career to date having never finishing out of the first four in all of his seven career starts. Some of the races he's competed in to date, including his maiden success, have worked out well in form terms and although he's never run over today's trip before his last win seemed to suggest a drop to seven furlongs would be beneficial.

A drop in trip, the addition of blinkers and hailing from a yard who does well in big handicaps here all point towards a bold showing this afternoon. Obviously in a race like this you need a certain amount of luck but Blue Mist ticks the right boxes to go well.

BLUE MIST (E/W)

You may also want to watch:

ITV Racing:

13:55 Lingfield - Frankelina (WIN)

14:15 Ascot - Setting Sail (WIN)

14:30 Lingfield - Ranch Hand (E/W)

14:50 Ascot - Barsanti (WIN)

15:10 Haydock - John Constable (E/W) & Project Bluebook (E/W)

15:40 Lingfield - Pretty Baby (WIN)

15:25 Ascot - Red Starlight (WIN)

Bets Of The Day from our top tipsters:

Dean Kilbryde - PRETTY BABY (15:40 Lingfield)

Chris Connolly - SUEDOIS (16:20 Haydock)

Matt Polley - REMARKABLE (16:00 Ascot)