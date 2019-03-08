Lakenheath FC celebrate a record-breaking victory

Lakenheath manager, Ben Cowling PHOTO-SYNTHESIS

Lakenheath FC warmed-up for their big night against Fakenham Town this Friday evening, when they will be unveiling their new floodlights, by setting a new Eastern Counties League record on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lakenheath FC Lakenheath FC

Free-scoring Lakenheath rattled up an eye-catching 15-0 (yes, fifteen-nil!) victory away at Wisbech St Mary in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn (ECL).

That was a record away win in the ECL, which boasts an 84-year history, eclipsing Biggleswade Town’s 12-0 win away at Newmarket on December 2, 1961.

Lakenheath’s victory also equalled the biggest-ever win in the First Division of the ECL, on a day for record-breaking.

The biggest win in the whole of the ECL remains Lowestoft Town’s 19-0 victory over Thetford Town in March, 1937.

Shaun Avis and Kelvin Enaro were the chief destroyers for Lakenheath on Saturday, scoring five goals apiece.

Also on the score-sheet for the West Suffolk club were Aaron Turner (2), Sam Hawley, Reece Clarke and an own goal.

Not surprisingly, while Lakenheath are faring well in fifth spot, Wisbech St Mary are propping up the Division One table.

Wisbech have lost 22 of their 28 league games this season, winning the other six with no draws. Their goal difference is now minus 70.

Ben Cowling’s Lakenheath side have a chance to go fourth on Friday night, because visiting Fakenham, currently in fourth, are just two points ahead of them.

Friday’s night fixture at The Nest will be a special occasion, because it will be the first match that Lakenheath have ever hosted under their new floodlights.

Lakenheath, who joined the ECL this season, have received £52,929 of investment from the Football Foundation in recent months, towards three different projects.

And one of those has been the installation of floodlights.