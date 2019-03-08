Lakenheath’s historic first-ever floodlit home game ends in defeat by Fakenham

Lakenheath keeper Frank Gammon prepares to deal with a Fakenham free-kick in the first half. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Lakenheath 1 Fakenham Town 2

Fakenham's Callum Brain fires in an early free-kick that went past the Lakenheath defensive wall, but was saved by keeper Frank Gammon. However, Brain scored twice in the first half. Picture: CARL MARSTON Fakenham's Callum Brain fires in an early free-kick that went past the Lakenheath defensive wall, but was saved by keeper Frank Gammon. However, Brain scored twice in the first half. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Lakenheath’s historic first (home) game under floodlights ended in a narrow defeat to fellow top-five side Fakenham Town at the Nest tonight.

A first-half brace from Callum Brain, in the 24th and 30th minutes, sealed the West Suffolk club’s fate on a night when 313 turned up to mark the occasion.

The Heath did score late on, via Ben Tuddenham’s own goal in the 85th minute, but it was too little, too late, for Ben Cowling’s men, despite an impressive late rally.

Brain threatened first for the visitors on eight minutes with a curling free-kick which was adeptly finger-tipped over the bar by keeper Frank Gammon.

Goalmouth action as Fakenham threaten the Lakenheath goal from a corner, with Lakenheath's Reece Clarke (No. 8) on the goal-line. Picture: CARL MARSTON Goalmouth action as Fakenham threaten the Lakenheath goal from a corner, with Lakenheath's Reece Clarke (No. 8) on the goal-line. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The Heath almost had joy from one of their own free-kicks, whipped over by Reece Clarke on 22 minutes, from which Sam Hawley’s header flashed across goal and wide.

But it was Fakenham who broke the deadlock, just two minutes later, thanks to a cracking long-range strike from Brain. The diminutive striker let fly from 25 yards out with a low drive which flew into the bottom corner.

The Heath so nearly equalised in the 26th minute. Kelvin Enaro’s shot on the turn was superbly blocked by keeper Tom Coombes, who parried with strong hands.

And the Norfolk side doubled their lead on the half-hour mark to take a tight grip of the game.

Lakenheath will be disappointed with their defending for this goal. Ryan Curtis crossed from the left edge of the penalty area and Tom Blake was allowed to help on into the path of Brain, who squeezed home a low shot through a crowded six-yard box.

Enaro was closed to halving the deficit, in the 56th minute, with an instinctive rising shot that was clearly tipped over the bar by impressive keeper Coombes, although a goal-kick was awarded.

Fakenham ended the match with 10 men following Lewis Surman’s 82nd minute dismissal, and The Heath were finally rewarded with a goal as Tuddenham stretched out a boot to inadvertently divert a cross past his own keeper.

Hawley fired straight at Coombes as Lakenheath staged a grandstand finish, and they also went close with a header from Ryan Sanders in injury-time.