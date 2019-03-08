Your chance to quiz Lambert at 'Meet the Club' event on Thursday

Ipswich Town fans can quiz manager Paul Lambert at the 'Meet the Club' event at Portman Road on Thursday night. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans will have a chance to quiz manager Paul Lambert at the annual 'Meet the Club' event at Portman Road on Thursday.

Also on hand to answer questions in Beattie's will be Lee O'Neill (general manager of football operations), Mark Andrews (finance director), Stuart Hayton (club secretary), Rosie Richardson (director of sales), Steve Pearce (media manager), Dan Palfrey (PR manager and player liaison officer), as well as representatives from Centerplate, who run the concourse catering. Peter Over, , will be hosting the event.

Ipswich Town plc director Peter Over will be hosting the evening which starts at 6.30pm with the Supporters' Club AGM. The 'Meet the Club' Q&A session will follow at 7.15pm.

Note that proof of Supporters' Club membership (season ticket, silver membership or Supporters' Club branch membership) will need to be provided at the door on arrival.

For more information on the event contact ITFC supporter liaison officer Elizabeth Edwards on eaedwards78@gmail.com. Further information on the Supporters' Club AGM can be obtained from the chair of the Supporters' Club, Mark Ramsay, at officialitsc@gmail.com.