Lambert and Jackson nominated for August awards

Kayden Jackson has been nominated for the Skybet player of the month award for August. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have been rewarded for their unbeaten start to the league season with a double nod in the best player and manager awards for August.

Paul Lambert is in the running for the August manager of the month award. Picture: STEVE WALLER Paul Lambert is in the running for the August manager of the month award. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Four goal striker Kayden Jackson has been nominated for the Skybet Player of the Month gong, while boss Paul Lambert will duke it out with three others for the manager crown.

Jackson, 25, has seen action in all six league games so far, netting in each of Town's last three matches - one against Wimbledon, two at Bolton and another against Shrewsbury.

It's a cracking start to the season for the swift striker, who struggled at times last campaign but seems to have found a natural foil in fellow hitman James Norwood, who's netted five goals himself.

While Norwood, who won the PFA player of the month award for August at a canter, can perhaps count himself unlucky not to have been nominated here too, Jackson is up against Rochdale's Ian Henderson, Peterborough's Marcus Maddison and Lincoln's Josh Vickers for the Skybet trophy.

Striker Henderson bagged three goals in six games for 'Dale, while keeper Vickers kept four clean sheets in the Imps' impressive start to the campaign.

James Norwood won the PFA player of the month award for August. Picture: STEVE WALLER James Norwood won the PFA player of the month award for August. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Maddison will perhaps be the favourite for the award though, having notched three goals and six assists for Posh.

In the manager of the month category, Lambert finds himself nominated having led the Blues to the top of the table, with four wins and two draws from their first six League One games.

The other managers nominated are Danny Cowley, until recently the Lincoln City boss but now in charge at Championship side Huddersfield, as well as Blackpool's Simon Grayson and Coventry's Mark Robins.

Cowley, unveiled as the new Terriers boss on Monday, led the Imps to promotion last season and to 12 points from their first six league games. It will be fascinating to see how Lincoln fare now Cowley and his brother Nicky have left the building.

Meanwhile, Robins has enjoyed a remarkable start to the season at Coventry, having accrued 12 points from six unbeaten league games - especially impressive given City are playing their home games in Birmingham.

Grayson's Tangerines also had an unbeaten August, amassing 12 points from six games.

- The award winners will be revealed on Friday.