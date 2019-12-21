GAME DAY:'Be more ruthless'... Lambert's Blues call ahead of trip to Pompey

Town manager Paul Lambert, wants his side to be more ruthless in the opposition penalty area. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has called on his side to 'be more ruthless' in the opposition penalty box.

Town press for an equaliser against Bristol Rovers last week. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town press for an equaliser against Bristol Rovers last week. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Blues, and their army of fans, head to Portsmouth today in a League One clash that is vital for both sides.

Pompey, unbeaten at home this season in the league, sit 10th - a position they are desperate to improve on - while Town are second, but have won just one game in their last 10 in all competitions.

Three points for whichever side would be a huge boost going into the Festive period.

James Norwood wheels away after pulling a goal back for Town in their 2-1 defeat by Bristol Rovers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood wheels away after pulling a goal back for Town in their 2-1 defeat by Bristol Rovers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich are top of the away table with 23 points claimed from a possible 30 - an impressive stat - but their loss at home to Bristol Rovers last weekend set a few alarm bells ringing, although Lambert is remaining calm.

"We had 71 entries into their (Rovers) penalty box last Saturday," Lambert said.

"That's an incredible amount. But we should expect more than one goal from that.

"We have got to be more ruthless in the attacking box.

"I've always say that a score can paper over the cracks. It depends what's happening underneath it. We did many good things last Saturday. I've watched it back, seen the stats, we just never took our chances, incredible opportunities. But that's what happens.

"We are in a good position with a game in hand. Our away form is better than anyone else in the league by some distance.

"Kenny (Jackett) has done a really good job at Portsmouth. But their crowd is probably getting a bit edgy after missing out last year. We have to try and dominate the game and the atmosphere might change."

Luke Chambers, could be back for Town at Pompey Photo: ROSS HALLS Luke Chambers, could be back for Town at Pompey Photo: ROSS HALLS

Fratton Park is a 20,000+ sell-out today with Town fans as usual travelling in numbers and there is likely to be a cracking atmosphere.

"I've been there a few times, I know what it's like!," Lambert added.

After today's game, Town are at home to Gillingham on Boxing Day, before travelling to Lincoln next Sunday and Wycombe on New Year's Day.

Portsmouth boss, Kenny Jackett. Photo: PA Portsmouth boss, Kenny Jackett. Photo: PA

The Blues will be hoping captain Luke Chambers is back on the teamsheet this afternoon after missing eight of the last 10 games with a neck injury.

But Danny Rowe is out for a few weeks with a knee injury.