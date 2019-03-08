'It's probably unfair I think' - Lambert on rivals Sunderland sacking Ross
PUBLISHED: 17:51 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 09 October 2019
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has criticised League One rivals Sunderland for sacking manager Jack Ross, saying he didn't get enough time to prove himself in the role.
Ross, who was once the favourite for the top job at Portman Road before Paul Hurst was appointed in May last year, was sacked after 17 months in the role earlier this week with the Black Cats sitting in sixth spot in the table, eight points behind league leaders Town.
MORE: Vincent-Young, Skuse, Norwood, Jackson - who's got your vote for Town player of the season so far?
But speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Lambert said: I don't think he (Ross) has had long enough at all - he's started to rebuild a club which was going down and down.
"It's probably unfair I think.
MORE: 'We want to win it' - Keane on EFL Trophy
"I think people look at the division and what happened last year, where Sunderland are in stature as a club, and think they've got a divine right to be up there.
"I'm never really surprised by football because of the way the game is - people lose jobs even when things are going well."