'It's probably unfair I think' - Lambert on rivals Sunderland sacking Ross

PUBLISHED: 17:51 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 09 October 2019

Paul Lambert doesn't think Sunderland gave Jack Ross enough time. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has criticised League One rivals Sunderland for sacking manager Jack Ross, saying he didn't get enough time to prove himself in the role.

Sunderland sacked Jack Ross this week after just 17 months in the job. Picture: PA SPORTSunderland sacked Jack Ross this week after just 17 months in the job. Picture: PA SPORT

Ross, who was once the favourite for the top job at Portman Road before Paul Hurst was appointed in May last year, was sacked after 17 months in the role earlier this week with the Black Cats sitting in sixth spot in the table, eight points behind league leaders Town.

But speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Lambert said: I don't think he (Ross) has had long enough at all - he's started to rebuild a club which was going down and down.

"It's probably unfair I think.

"I think people look at the division and what happened last year, where Sunderland are in stature as a club, and think they've got a divine right to be up there.

"I'm never really surprised by football because of the way the game is - people lose jobs even when things are going well."

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Words cannot express our devastation’ – Families of Colchester murder victims pay tribute

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man charged after police clock driver doing 143mph on A14

Robert Pylypczuk, 48, of Ashwell Road in Bury St Edmunds, is due to appear in court today Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Death crash driver, who was using mobile, jailed for more than four years

Raymond Hogg was jailed for 52 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police launch two specialist teams to crack down on county’s organised crime

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore with officers from Suffolk police at the launch of Operation Sentinel Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Vincent-Young, Skuse, Norwood, Jackson – who’s got your vote for Town player of the season so far?

Kane Vincent-Young and James Norwood would both be contenders for Town's player of the season so far - but who would you pick? Photo: STEVE WALLER
