'It's probably unfair I think' - Lambert on rivals Sunderland sacking Ross

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has criticised League One rivals Sunderland for sacking manager Jack Ross, saying he didn't get enough time to prove himself in the role.

Ross, who was once the favourite for the top job at Portman Road before Paul Hurst was appointed in May last year, was sacked after 17 months in the role earlier this week with the Black Cats sitting in sixth spot in the table, eight points behind league leaders Town.

But speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Lambert said: I don't think he (Ross) has had long enough at all - he's started to rebuild a club which was going down and down.

"It's probably unfair I think.

"I think people look at the division and what happened last year, where Sunderland are in stature as a club, and think they've got a divine right to be up there.

"I'm never really surprised by football because of the way the game is - people lose jobs even when things are going well."