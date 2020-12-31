Video

'Paul has 100% backing from Marcus' - Lambert receives vote of confidence

Paul Lambert claps the fans after Ipswich Town's 5-3 defeat at Lincoln City. Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill has issued a vote of confidence to boss Paul Lambert.

"Paul has 100 per cent backing from Marcus. We are all in this together and we are pulling in the same direction."



The Blues got off to a flying start to life in League One, but have slipped to fourth in the table after claiming just 10 points from their last 11 games.

Unprompted, Lambert raised the prospect of being sacked following the 0-0 home draw with Gillingham on Boxing Day. He also refused to rule out quitting.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's 5-3 defeat at Lincoln, O'Neill told the club website: "We knew there would be challenges along the way and we are going through a tough period at the moment.

"The last 10 games or so, we know we can do better and we have to do better. Everyone is aware of that.

"We had a really good start to the season and that has put us in a good position and now we have to kick on over the second half of the season.

"We all know our objective. That has not changed since the start of the season and Marcus, myself, the whole club are behind Paul and his staff in trying to achieve that."

With Town at league-leaders Wycombe tomorrow, O'Neill added: "Paul has 100 per cent backing from Marcus. We are all in this together and we are pulling in the same direction. We are going through a tough time but we will stick together.

"This is a long term project here, perhaps different from what Paul had at the last two or three clubs he's been at.

"We sat down in the summer and spoke about what we all wanted to achieve. There has been a lot of communication between us and it will remain that way. We all want the same thing - promotion for Ipswich Town - hopefully this season but also to put foundations in place on and off the pitch to move the club forward.

"No-one said it was going to be easy and yes we are going through a testing time but I reiterate, we are all in this together and we will continue to support Paul and his staff to give us the best possible chance of getting where we want to be, short term and long term."

When asked what Evans had made of his Boxing Day comments, Lambert said: "I speak to him everyday, more or less. I spoke to him after the game (on Boxing Day), he came to the game today (5-3 loss at Lincoln) so I spoke to him earlier too.

"The best compliment Marcus gave me on the phone the other day was that we're still in a good place and that I've given the club its heart back. That was the biggest compliment I've had in many a year.

"If I left I don't think me and Marcus would ever fall out. The way he is with me and the way I am with him, we get on well. He knows my feelings on things. Listen, he's been great. I couldn't ask for any more support."