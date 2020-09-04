E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘I’ve picked a strong team from what’s available’ – Injury latest ahead of tomorrow’s Bristol Rovers clash

PUBLISHED: 10:08 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 04 September 2020

Kane Vincent-Young is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury. Photo: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Kane Vincent-Young is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury. Photo: RICHARD BLAXHALL

2020 Richard Blaxall / Colchester United Football Club

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he has picked a ‘strong team from what’s available’ for tomorrow’s EFL Cup clash with Bristol Rovers at Portman Road.

Finally, following 182 days, the Blues will return to competitive action. The 2020/21 campaign begins with two cup matches, Arsenal’s Under-21s in Suffolk for an EFL Trophy group game next Tuesday, before Town get their new League One season underway with the visit of Wigan on Sunday, September 13.

“Without a doubt, it’s strange to have these two games before the league starts,” said Lambert. “But we will try everything to get through.

“It’s our first competitive game in five months though and we’ll do our best to get through the tie. I’ve picked a strong team from what’s available to us.”

Lambert confirmed that Flynn Downes had been selected to start tomorrow, but was withdrawn from the squad after informing his boss that his ‘head wasn’t right’. The 21-year-old handed in a transfer request earlier this week after the Blues turned down a second bid for him from Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, the Blues boss conformed that Kane Vincent-Young (Achilles) and Kayden Jackson (groin) weren’t fit to play, while Gwion Edwards (groin), Janoi Donacien (knock) and Myles Kenlock (thigh) needed to be assessed in the morning.

Cole Skuse (knee) is another who has sat out recent pre-season games, while Lambert says he will tread carefully with James Norwood and Jack Lankester after their recent returns from long-term injuries.

“We’ve still got one or two injuries and I can’t risk them at the minute,” said the Blues boss. “It’s two cup games before it really starts, so I’ll take a bit of caution with the guys who are carrying little knocks. If they are not ready then I won’t take the risk.”

He added:

“The two goalkeepers haven’t trained much. Tomas (Holy) has got an injury (shoulder) and (David)Cornell has missed a bit of training too.”

Armando Dobra is unavailable as he is away with Albania’s Under-21s.

