‘There’s not too many better than him at the minute’ – Lambert says Kenlock in pole position to be starting left-back next season

Myles Kenlock charges down the wing at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has hailed the form of Myles Kenlock and says the youngster is in poll position to be the club’s starting left-back next season.

Myles Kenlock and Kayden Jackson celebrate Ipswich's equaliser during the second half at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix Myles Kenlock and Kayden Jackson celebrate Ipswich's equaliser during the second half at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix

The academy graduate, 22, has racked up 53 appearances for the Blues but rarely had a prolonged run of starts since making his debut back in 2015.

Jonas Knudsen’s likely summer exit and an injury to Leicester loanee Callum Elder has opened the door for him in recent weeks though and he’s taken his chance with some impressive displays.

As a result, the Blues triggered the one-year extension clause in his contract.

“Myles has been outstanding,” enthused Lambert, whose rock-bottom side host Hull at Portman Road tomorrow.

“He’s had a run of games and he’s been absolutely brilliant for us.

“Even in training he looks really, really good and, as a left-back, the way he’s playing at the minute, there’s not too many I think better than him at the minute with the way he’s performing.

Myles Kenlock celebrates Ipswich's equaliser during the second half at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix Myles Kenlock celebrates Ipswich's equaliser during the second half at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix

“I think the best is yet to come from him because he’s only a kid, he’s still a young lad and he’s not overly experienced but he’s another one that’s developing into a really top left-back.

“So I’m delighted with him and the way he’s performed. He’s playing with a lot of confidence which is good.”

Asked if Kenlock had done enough to prove he can be Town’s starting left-back next season, Lambert replied: “I’ll never say somebody is a starter because I think the player maybe becomes too comfortable.

Myles Kenlock waiting to take a throw-in at Middlesbrough. Photo: Pagepix Myles Kenlock waiting to take a throw-in at Middlesbrough. Photo: Pagepix

“What I would say is he’s right in there with it but if I don’t also look for someone else or someone to give him competition then Myles could fall into the trap of being too comfortable and you can’t do that as a footballer.

“You have to be on the front foot every time and always worry what’s behind you because as soon as you stop looking you become complacent.

“What Myles has done is show me over a period of games that he is somebody I can trust.

“He’s somebody I think is going to be a really good player but he has to have competition because once this season is gone then this season will never affect what’s going to happen next season.”