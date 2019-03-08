Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

‘There’s not too many better than him at the minute’ – Lambert says Kenlock in pole position to be starting left-back next season

PUBLISHED: 06:00 29 March 2019

Myles Kenlock charges down the wing at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix

Myles Kenlock charges down the wing at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has hailed the form of Myles Kenlock and says the youngster is in poll position to be the club’s starting left-back next season.

Myles Kenlock and Kayden Jackson celebrate Ipswich's equaliser during the second half at Bristol City. Photo: PagepixMyles Kenlock and Kayden Jackson celebrate Ipswich's equaliser during the second half at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix

The academy graduate, 22, has racked up 53 appearances for the Blues but rarely had a prolonged run of starts since making his debut back in 2015.

Jonas Knudsen’s likely summer exit and an injury to Leicester loanee Callum Elder has opened the door for him in recent weeks though and he’s taken his chance with some impressive displays.

MORE: Big interview: Bialkowski on a tough season, getting back to his best and whether Town might want to cash in on him

As a result, the Blues triggered the one-year extension clause in his contract.

“Myles has been outstanding,” enthused Lambert, whose rock-bottom side host Hull at Portman Road tomorrow.

“He’s had a run of games and he’s been absolutely brilliant for us.

“Even in training he looks really, really good and, as a left-back, the way he’s playing at the minute, there’s not too many I think better than him at the minute with the way he’s performing.

MORE: Lambert on the futures of Judge, Collins and Emmanuel

Myles Kenlock celebrates Ipswich's equaliser during the second half at Bristol City. Photo: PagepixMyles Kenlock celebrates Ipswich's equaliser during the second half at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix

“I think the best is yet to come from him because he’s only a kid, he’s still a young lad and he’s not overly experienced but he’s another one that’s developing into a really top left-back.

“So I’m delighted with him and the way he’s performed. He’s playing with a lot of confidence which is good.”

MORE: ‘When you miss two years, young guys are catching you... I hope he gets back to where he was’ – Lambert on Huws comeback

Asked if Kenlock had done enough to prove he can be Town’s starting left-back next season, Lambert replied: “I’ll never say somebody is a starter because I think the player maybe becomes too comfortable.

Myles Kenlock waiting to take a throw-in at Middlesbrough. Photo: PagepixMyles Kenlock waiting to take a throw-in at Middlesbrough. Photo: Pagepix

“What I would say is he’s right in there with it but if I don’t also look for someone else or someone to give him competition then Myles could fall into the trap of being too comfortable and you can’t do that as a footballer.

MORE: ‘If we have to take a step backwards to go forwards, so be it’... Chambers on prospect of relegation

“You have to be on the front foot every time and always worry what’s behind you because as soon as you stop looking you become complacent.

“What Myles has done is show me over a period of games that he is somebody I can trust.

“He’s somebody I think is going to be a really good player but he has to have competition because once this season is gone then this season will never affect what’s going to happen next season.”

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Kerrys in Lowestoft set to close – but will be replaced with ‘big national chain’

Andrew Kerry's Lowestoft store Kerrys Home Furnishings is set to close. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘There’s not too many better than him at the minute’ – Lambert says Kenlock in pole position to be starting left-back next season

Myles Kenlock charges down the wing at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix

Uncertainty over future of 3,000 staff at Wattisham Airfield

These Apache attack helicopters could move from Wattisham airbase to Hampshire in the coming years. Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Decision on redevelopment plans for ‘ugliest building in Bury St Edmunds’ is deferred

It is proposed Cornhill Walk Shopping Centre in Bury St Edmunds is demolished and it replaced with a new building with retail units, a gym and flats Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL

Boys aged 15 found with ‘zombie killer’, sword and drugs outside shop

Hawthorn Drive shopping area Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists