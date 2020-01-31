Earl and Huws injury updates, plus news of a set-back for Bishop

Emyr Huws goes off injured at Rotherham United.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has issued injury updates on Emyr Huws, Teddy Bishop and Josh Earl ahead of tomorrow's League One clash with Peterborough at Portman Road.

Teddy Bishop has looked good since returning from injury in 2020.

On Huws, who limped off with an ankle injury in Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat at Rotherham, Lambert explained: "There's a cause for concern with it but it's just a knock so we'll have to see how he is with it. Emyr is totally fine with his knee, it was a whack on his ankle that gave us a little bit of concern. I don't know how bad it is yet."

On Bishop, who has played 129 minutes in 2020 since making his return from a pre-season knee injury, Lambert said: "He's done great, but he's got a little knock at the minute. He's just got a little problem with his knee. It's not too bad, but we can't take any risks with him. We'll see how he is.

"The big thing for Bishop is that he has to start to play games. It's okay talking about being a great player, but he knows himself he needs to play games. It's frustrating for him always being stop-start. When he's been on the pitch for us he's done really well, but 20/30 minutes here and there is not enough. We need him to be totally fit."

On defender Earl, who has recently arrived on loan from Preston, Lambert said: "He's still struggling with injury so this game is probably a little early for him. He's just got a little knock on his cheek bone so we'll have to wait and see what the scan says. I don't know if it's a break.

Preston loanee Josh Earl is yet to make his Ipswich Town debut.

"He's been really good since he's come in but it's just an unfortunate one. I don't think it will be long-term. If he was out for six or seven weeks we would consider looking at cover, but we're told it's not going to be that length of time."

Having named the same starting XI for the last four games, Lambert was asked if he was considering any changes at the end of a three-game week.

"I might rotate it - nine or 10 changes!" he said, laughing, referring to the controversy his rotation policy caused in the first half of the campaign.

"The team's been going really well. We lost a game but it's no problem to lose a game because we've been going well. I won't let one defeat blight it because of the way we've been playing.

"It wasn't just one guy off their game on Tuesday night, all of us fell below par, which happens in certain games. I won't sit here and say it was a major disaster.

"We've been on a really good run so we'll go and try and win another game."